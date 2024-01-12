WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police move search for Scott Kersey to Ojibway Park

    (Source: Windsor police) (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are reopening Heritage Park and appear to be moving the search for Scott Kersey to Ojibway Park.

    According to police, officers have completed their search of Heritage Park which is now reopen to the public.

    As of 8 a.m., police said Ojibway Park will be closed to the public.

    Kersey was first reported missing on Tuesday — police asked the public for help finding the 64-year-old man who was last seen Dec. 25.

    He was last seen wearing a distinctive white suit with black lapels and black boots.

    Kersey is described as a black man, about 5'3" and weighs about 120 lbs. 

