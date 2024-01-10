WINDSOR
    • Windsor police seek missing 64-year-old man

    Scott Kersey. (Source: Windsor police) Scott Kersey. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man.

    Scott Kersey is a black male, 5'3", and approximately 100 lbs.

    He was last seen on Dec. 25 wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.

    If seen, you can contact Windsor police.

