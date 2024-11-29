WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Potato Fest returns to raise money for charity

    Poutine is one of the dishes that will be offered at Potato Fest. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Poutine is one of the dishes that will be offered at Potato Fest. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    If you love the potato – then Potato Fest is a perfect event for you.

    Potato Fest 2024, presented by Windsor’s "In Honour of the Ones We Love" charity organization, will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hellenic Cultural Centre.

    It’s an all-you-can-eat culinary affair for $20 per person, with a great selection of menu options available. The choices include fries with all the fixings, poutine, potato soup, potato salad, potato martinis, potato pizza and more.

    There’s a new location and time for the popular annual event. Tickets must be purchased in advance either online or by contacting tina@inhonour.ca

    Proceeds benefit the many programs for children and adults established over the last 25 years by Windsor’s “In Honour of the Ones We Love."

