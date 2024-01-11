Windsor police say missing person related to investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park

Windsor police say an investigation in the Black Oak Heritage Park area is connected to the search for Scott Kersey.

As previously reported, police were conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park on Wednesday with officers are in the area of Broadway Street and Ojibway Parkway.

Police now say the investigation involves the disappearance of Kersey, 64.

On Tuesday, police first asked the public for help in finding the man who was last seen on Dec. 25 wearing a distinctive white suit with black lapels and black boots.

Kersey is described as a black man, about 5'3" and weighs about 120 lbs.

(Source: Windsor police)