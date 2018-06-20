

CTV Windsor





Windsor police confirm officers are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of 2018.

Police say it was a domestic incident that occurred at 1497 Everts Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Officers also confirm one man is deceased and a male is in custody. No names have been released.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Here’s a quick glimpse of the scene right now @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/fjizzRWIrU — Ricardo Veneza (@RicardoVeneza) June 20, 2018

Windsor police have a house blocked off on Everts in the west end; police investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/O4MJUWRNEp — Ricardo Veneza (@RicardoVeneza) June 20, 2018

A 31-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment at University Avenue West and McKay Avenue on June 10. Police are still looking for a suspect in that case.

Mal Chol, 20, of Waterloo and Nouraldin Rabee, 19, of Windsor face numerous charges including first degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier, who was found in an alley of Church Street on February 14. Rabee has not been arrested.

Yusuf Ali, 19, from Windsor, is wanted for one count of first degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Leonard Damm on a home on Bloomfield Road on February 18.

Michael Hiller, 43, is charged with manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Joe St. Louis at a home on Daytona Avenue on March 24.

The SIU also continues to investigate the death of 33-year-old Matt Mahoney, who was shot by police near Goyeau Street and Tuscarora Street on March 21. That death has not been ruled a homicide as the police watchdog continues to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.