

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has now confirmed two Windsor police officers discharged their firearms in an altercation that killed a 33-year-old man.

The man was shot and killed Wednesday morning during a confrontation with police in the alley between the Shoppers Drug Mart and McDonald's restaurant near Goyeau Street and Tuscarora Street.

CTV News was first to confirm the identity of the victim, Matt Mahoney.

The SIU also confirms the man was struck “multiple times.”

In a tweet, the provincial agency says two subject officers and eight witness officers have been designated as part of the investigation.

Witnesses say the man was carrying knives and ignored calls to drop them. He was tasered before pushing an officer to the ground and then was shot by police after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 a.m. An autopsy was conducted in London on Thursday, but no details have been released.

A few people spoke to CTV News in the apartment building where Mahoney lived at the corner of Erie and Dougall. They said he was riding a tough stretch in his life.

Mahoney was known to many as a personable man who recently fell into a dark place.

Mahoney's Facebook page has been memorialized.

Police say two police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries during Wednesday's altercation.

CTV News also spoke with officials from both Windsor police and the SIU, neither were able to provide any further details on their full role in the fatal shooting.

The SIU is now asking any witnesses to come forward with information, and people who might have video of this shooting is asked to upload them on the agency website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.