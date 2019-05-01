

With more rain coming, Lakeshore is asking residents to cut back as the town's sanitary system still hasn't fully recovered from storm water getting in.

Residents are asked to keep activities like laundry, dishes, showers/baths, etc. to later Wednesday evening.

Heavy rainfall, high water levels and ground saturation have led to Lakeshore's drainage systems working hard to handle excess surface water.

Meanwhile, high lake and river water levels are also slowing the process down.

The town says staff will continue to monitor systems overnight into Thursday to ensure all systems are working at capacity.