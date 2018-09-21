

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Two assaults and a car theft in a grocery store parking lot have Windsor police investigating.

CTV Windsor spoke to one of the victims, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, who says a man approached him asking for help as he parked at FreshCo — that’s when the suspect took the opportunity to jump into the vehicle and take off after a brief struggle.

The victim says the man took his car down Watson Ave.

Police report two people were assaulted around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 8100-block of Wyandotte Street East.

Police describe the injuries as minor.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 25 and 30 years old, standing six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Police say the suspect has a brown goatee along with a tattoo of a cross and stars on his neck. The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt and camouflage shorts along with black sunglasses.

The stolen vehicle is a 2003 champagne-coloured Buick Regal and has an Ontario licence plate reading CDZD 002.

The Windsor Police Service stresses anyone spotting the suspect or vehicle to not approach and to call 9-1-1.