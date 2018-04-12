

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is now charged with manslaughter related to the death of a Lakeshore district fire chief.

Michael Hiller, 43, was previously charged with aggravated assault and assault in connection with a fight that broke out at a home in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue around 3 a.m. on March 24.

Police say the aggravated assault charge has been upgraded to manslaughter.

Officers say they found a man outside the home with life-threatening injuries. The victim died five days later.

A court order publication ban prevents media from reporting details of this case, but CTV News has independently confirmed the victim to be Lakeshore district fire chief Joe St. Louis, 51.

A Superior Court judge granted Hiller bail on April 4. Under his bail conditions, Hiller will reside with his brother. He must stay away from alcohol and is not allowed to possess any weapons.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.