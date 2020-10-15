WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are investigating a break-in at a greenhouse in Chatham that caused $1,000 in damages and making away with $800 in items.

Chatham-Kent police say sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the greenhouse at Sarah’s Farm Market on Sandys Street.

According to police, the suspects caused about $1,000 in damages and stole various items valued at around $800 from the family owned farm.

Anyone with information is asked to call constable Grant Renders at grantr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87351. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.