WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman as part of a fraud investigation in Chatham.

Police say she attended the TD Bank on King Street West on Aug. 17, between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rachele Marineau at rachelem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87336. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.