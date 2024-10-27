Robbery by the railroad ends with arrest for Chatham man
Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
According to Chatham-Kent police, two men were walking along the railroad tracks off Lacroix Street around 4:15 p.m.
A person not known them walked up to them and allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded “all of their stuff.”
Police say items were handed over to the suspect, and a call was made to 911.
Officers ended up tracking the man and arrested him in an industrial fenced in area.
A 22-year-old Chatham man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
