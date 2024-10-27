Property damage and uttering threats: CKPS arrests Chatham man

Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has charged a man after they were contacted over a disturbance at a home on Sheldon Avenue in Chatham.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

Police say a 22-year-old Chatham man was using a baseball bat to damage the property and was threatening people with it.

When police arrived, the suspect had already left the scene. However, police later found him on St. Clair Avenue and placed him under arrest.

A 22-year-old Chatham man was charged with uttering threats to cause death and mischief under $5,000.

The man was released with conditions and a future court date was scheduled.