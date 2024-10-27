WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sunny skies and mild temperatures with mid-week warm-up expected

    A viewer submitted image of fall leaves captured in October 2024. (Source: Anthony Daniel) A viewer submitted image of fall leaves captured in October 2024. (Source: Anthony Daniel)
    Share

    It’s mainly sunny in the Rose City with a high reaching 13 degrees Sunday.

    Sunday night, clear skies will remain with a low dropping to plus 3.

    Monday, expect another sunny day with wind picking up in the afternoon with a high of 14 degrees.

    Warming up Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 13.

    Sunday night: Clear. Low plus 3.

    Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News