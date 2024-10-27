Sunny skies and mild temperatures with mid-week warm-up expected

It’s mainly sunny in the Rose City with a high reaching 13 degrees Sunday.

Sunday night, clear skies will remain with a low dropping to plus 3.

Monday, expect another sunny day with wind picking up in the afternoon with a high of 14 degrees.

Warming up Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24 degrees.

Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 13.

Sunday night: Clear. Low plus 3.

Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.