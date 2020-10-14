WINDSOR, ONT. -- An 81-year-old Thamesville woman reported missing has been found safe, Chatham-Kent Police say.

Darlene Payne was last seen Tuesday outside her home on London Road around 4 p.m. wearing grey jogging pants with a white and peach shirt. She may have been carrying a black coat and multi-coloured striped purse.

Police had asked residents to check their properties and outbuildings for any evidence that may help officers locate her.

Family and police were concerned for her health and safety.

She has since been found in Thamesville, police thank all for their assistance locating her.