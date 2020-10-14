Advertisement
Thamesville woman reported missing found safe
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:32PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:10PM EDT
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An 81-year-old Thamesville woman reported missing has been found safe, Chatham-Kent Police say.
Darlene Payne was last seen Tuesday outside her home on London Road around 4 p.m. wearing grey jogging pants with a white and peach shirt. She may have been carrying a black coat and multi-coloured striped purse.
Police had asked residents to check their properties and outbuildings for any evidence that may help officers locate her.
Family and police were concerned for her health and safety.
She has since been found in Thamesville, police thank all for their assistance locating her.