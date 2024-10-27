One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others

One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.

Police were called to the intersection of Goyeau Street and Shepherd Street East around 11 p.m. Oct. 21 for a reported assault.

According to police, the victim was delivering a pizza in the area when he was confronted by four males in an alley who allegedly demanded his possessions and vehicle keys.

Police say a witness tried to intervene, and the suspects fled.

The delivery driver suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, Windsor police arrested a suspect in connection to this armed robbery.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Police continue to search for three other suspects who were involved in this incident.

The male suspects were described as being tall with medium builds and wearing black clothing with face masks at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.