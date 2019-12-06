WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP are crediting police dog ‘Maximus’ for helping find a man who allegedly stole a purse from a woman’s car at a Tecumseh gas station.

OPP responded to the reported theft at a gas station on County Road 42 on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

A woman told police someone entered her car and took her purse while she was inside paying for fuel.

Police say the suspect fled on foot in a northerly direction into a nearby subdivision.

OPP uniformed patrol officers set up containment as the suspect was believed to be hiding in one of the backyards in the neighborhood.

"Maximus" and his handler started searching for the suspect and found him hiding on the back deck of a residence. He was taken him into custody.

Essex-Windsor EMS was called to the scene because the accused required medical attention for a dog bite injury sustained during the arrest.

Jason Crudo, 23, of Windsor, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Jan. 14, 2020.

He is charged with theft from motor vehicle under $5,000, resist peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.