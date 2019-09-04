Essex County police dog helps nab theft suspect hiding in field
Maximus and his handler Constable Milan Matovski have had several successfully tracks since joining Essex County's K9 unit in November, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:23PM EDT
Essex County OPP are crediting canine Maximus for helping find a theft suspect who was hiding in a farmer’s field.
On Aug. 31 around 1 a.m., OPP responded to a request from Windsor police for help finding a stolen Transit Windsor van being tracked by a GPS device in Lakeshore.
OPP members patrolled the area and the vehicle was seen by an officer turning onto a dead end road near County Road 25 and Highway 401.
Police say the vehicle was approached by the officer and the suspect drove off into a farm field and fled the vehicle on foot.
The canine unit and Emergency Response Team started a canine track in search of the suspect.
A short time later the suspect was found by Maximus hiding in a bean field.
The suspect was taken into custody and treated at the scene by Essex-Windsor EMS for a dog bite injury sustained during the arrest.
Steven Bene, 27, of Windsor, is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on Sept. 24 charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.