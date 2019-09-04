Essex County OPP are crediting canine Maximus for helping find a theft suspect who was hiding in a farmer’s field.

On Aug. 31 around 1 a.m., OPP responded to a request from Windsor police for help finding a stolen Transit Windsor van being tracked by a GPS device in Lakeshore.

OPP members patrolled the area and the vehicle was seen by an officer turning onto a dead end road near County Road 25 and Highway 401.

Police say the vehicle was approached by the officer and the suspect drove off into a farm field and fled the vehicle on foot.

The canine unit and Emergency Response Team started a canine track in search of the suspect.

A short time later the suspect was found by Maximus hiding in a bean field.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated at the scene by Essex-Windsor EMS for a dog bite injury sustained during the arrest.

Steven Bene, 27, of Windsor, is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on Sept. 24 charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.