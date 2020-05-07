WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 33-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges of uttering threats after a dispute over a parking spot.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance outside an apartment complex on Wallace Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a guest of a tenant threatened the property manager while arguing over a parking spot.

The 33-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats. He was released pending a future court date of July 29, 2020.