Parking spot dispute leads to charges for Wallaceburg man
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 1:48PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 33-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges of uttering threats after a dispute over a parking spot.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance outside an apartment complex on Wallace Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Through investigation, police say they learned that a guest of a tenant threatened the property manager while arguing over a parking spot.
The 33-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats. He was released pending a future court date of July 29, 2020.