Chatham-Kent police say $31,000 worth of Valcambi gold and silver bars were stolen during a home break-in.

Police say sometime Sunday morning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a home on John Park Line and stole the bars.

Two yellow gold rings were also reported stolen. One ring was an oval shape containing an engraved Serbian double-headed eagle and the other ring was a flat square shape containing a snake with a silver lining.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Corbin at joshuac@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87200. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.