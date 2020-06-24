WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for a woman after a convenience store robbery in Leamington.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery at a convenience store on Seacliff Drive West on Tuesday around 3:45 a.m.

The suspect was described as a white woman, about 5-feet-3 inches tall. She was wearing a white hooded sweater, a red face covering, leaving only her eyes exposed, dark pants and wearing a camouflaged backpack.

Police say the suspect entered the store, selected items and proceeded to the front counter where she passed a note to the clerk.

The suspect allegedly brandished a weapon during the interaction and left the store with a small amount of cash and other merchandise.

There were no injuries reported and the suspect was last observed fleeing the area on foot.

The OPP Leamington Major Crime Unit is asking that anyone with information in relation to this crime or the individual involved, contact them immediately at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.