WINDSOR -- One of the most anticipated films of the year will be shown in Windsor before it's released to the public.

The Windsor International Film Festival has announced a partnership with Netflix that will see Martin Scorsese's epic "The Irishman" released this week at the Capitol Theatre.

WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie made the announcement during Sunday's closing ceremony after more than 250 films were viewed over 10 days.

"We're very, very thrilled by this and it says a lot too I think about where we're at with WIFF and where Windsor's at in terms of reputation," said Georgie.

The crime drama, starring Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, is already getting serious Oscar buzz -- but the movie must appear in theatres to quality for an Academy Award.

Georgie tells CTV Windsor this is a huge accomplishment for Windsor and the Capitol Theatre to be one of the few included in the theatrical release.

"For them to honour WIFF's audience by giving the Irishman ahead of themselves, we're honoured," added Georgie. "There's no question the anticipation is through the roof, the reviews are ecstatic for the film and to see that calibre of cast brought together is absolutely amazing."

The movie chronicles the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

The budget for the production was $159 million -- one of the most expensive films of Scorsese's career, as well as the longest -- with a run time of 209 minutes.

"The Irishman" will be shown at the Capitol Theatre from Nov. 21 to the 28.

Tickets are $14 for adults or $9 for students.

Netflix will stream "The Irishman" on Nov. 27.