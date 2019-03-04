

Provincial Police have released new information as part of the search for a missing Leamington man.

Michel Gaudreault, 48, was last seen at his Leamington home on Feb. 14, 2019 and has not returned nor contacted family since that time.

Gaudreault is described as approximately 5-feet-10 inches tall, having a thin build, short wavy hair and green eyes. He was last wearing blue and grey jogging pants and a grey and brown short winter coat with hood.

Police now say there is a possibility that Gaudreault may be in the Wallaceburg or Toronto areas.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.​