

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman is serving six-months probation after her dog attacked a four-month-old Shih Tzu named Kodi.

CTV Windsor first told you about the puppy, which was attacked by a Bullmastiff at the Ford Test Track Park in September 2016, and later died.

Kodi’s owner Gina Bourque explained a woman with a larger dog released it in the small dog area of the park.

In provincial offences court on May 17, Shelby Sheehan pleaded guilty to being an owner of a dog which had beaten or attacked a domestic animal.

Sheehan was also fined $610 in addition to her probation sentence.

Bourque meanwhile says she is continuing to pursue her $25,000 lawsuit against Sheehan for her loss.