Family of nurse, 22, who died after surgery complications establish scholarship in her honour

With an infectious giggle and a strong desire to help others, Hannah Pare had all the tools to be a spectacular nurse.

She entered the University of Windsor's Faculty of Nursing with a full-ride scholarship, mentored younger students who came after her and secured a contract to become a neurology nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital — even before she graduated last May.

"She was so excited that she got the job right away," said Hannah's sister, 24-year-old Grace. "They kept her on the same floor where she worked as a [student nurse] so she got to stay with all her friends and all of the people that she had worked with before. She was thrilled."

But that thrill has quickly turned into heartbreaking agony for Hannah's family after complications from a routine surgery cut her life short. Now, her family is trying to turn their grief into something positive by establishing a scholarship in Hannah's name.

Hannah underwent surgery on April 30, 2024 after experiencing symptoms of tinnitus, a condition characterized by hearing sounds such as ringing, buzzing, or pulsing in the ears without an external source, for the past year-and-a-half.

According to Grace Pare, her sister had been experiencing the uncomfortable feeling of hearing her own heartbeat.

"She never led on how bad it was," said Grace. "But she eventually found a doctor in Toronto who could do surgery on her."

The surgery was successful and Hannah seemed like she would be sent back home to Windsor in no time, Grace said — until a rare and unexpected complication started to affect the young nurse.

"Her brain healed too fast. It caused bleeding at the top of her brain and they couldn't get that under control," explained Grace.

On May 2, Hannah Pare died at the age of 22 — two days after the surgery.

"She never even woke up after surgery. She went in Tuesday morning for surgery and she never woke back up," said Grace. "Her doctor had never seen this happen before. They said Hannah was the first patient in about 1,000 patients who have had this complication and it was their first fatality for this surgery because it was such a rare thing."

Hannah Pare, 22, poses for a photo shortly before undergoing surgery for tinnitus symptoms on April 30, 2024. Hannah never woke up from the surgery, experiencing severe complications before she was declared dead on May 2. (Source: Grace Pare)To keep her memory alive, Hannah's family has established a scholarship with the University of Windsor's Faculty of Nursing.

"Hannah didn't pay a dime for school because she just got incredible grades. She was so smart," said Grace. "She loved school. So this is an amazing way to honour her because it gives someone else the chance to do what she wanted to do."

During her time as a post-secondary student, Hannah helped bring the Relay for Life, a Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser, to the University of Windsor.

"Hannah was very engaged and committed to the nursing program," said University of Windsor Faculty of Nursing Dean Debbie Sheppard-LeMoine. "Her work as a peer mentor and her service to the community on causes such as Relay for Life at UWindsor will never be forgotten."

Donations to the Hannah Pare Memorial Scholarship can be made on the University of Windsor's website or by calling 519-253-3000 ext. 2270.

"In speaking with faculty and students who knew Hannah well, she would be so proud to know that this scholarship will be used to support future generations of nursing students in the peer mentorship program," said Sheppard-LeMoine.

Hannah's desire to help people has extended far beyond her life as a nurse. That's because nearly all of her organs were donated to other patients.

"Hannah's lungs were split up into two. Both of her kidneys, her heart, pancreas, liver, eyes, bones and tissue were all donated as well," said Grace. "The doctors told us she saved more than seven women and improved the lives of around 75 others."

Grace has found her own personal way to cope with the sudden loss of her sister.

To ensure Hannah's spirit of helping patients shines bright in the Pare household, Grace — who already completed her education to be a personal support worker — plans on going back to school to become a nurse.

"I'm following in her footsteps now," said Grace. "She inspired me and I know she has inspired so many others."

For now, Grace is focusing on remembering all of the happy moments she shared with her sister: hearing Hannah's recognizable giggle, laying next to her for sentimental sister talks, vacationing together and seeking each other out for homework help.

"I was probably closer to her than anyone else in my life. We did everything together," said Grace, who added the death of her sister has taught her one important lesson.

"Life is too short,” she said. “If you have something you want to do, do it. Because that's what my sister did."