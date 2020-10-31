WINDSOR, ONT. -- Signs reading 'Mask it or Casket' and 'Stay 6 Feet Away or Become Part of this Display' welcomes trick-or-treaters to a Halloween adventure.

The Mcdowall-Dunford family has been transforming their east Windsor home at 1015 St.Mary’s Gate into a haunted house for the last 18 years.

"It gets bigger each it. We have to start preparing earlier every year," says Nancy Mcdowall-Dunford. This year the family began setting up their display in August.

A new edition this year is a built-from-scratch 250 foot long maze, filled with spooky creatures. To protect people from COVID-19, capacity will be limited and exhibits are motion activated.

Mcdowall-Dunford says in the weeks leading up to Halloween, hundreds of people have been driving by each day to admire the attraction.

"The line is down the driveway to the stop sign. People have been thanking us because of the whole COVID situation, they’re not seeing as many houses decorated this year."

She hopes to spread joy and a sense of normalcy during a Halloween season that is like none other.

"We decided to just go for it because people need to happy about it and look forward to something."