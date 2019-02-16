Leamington man missing since Thursday
Michel Gaudreault
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:54AM EST
OPP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing Leamington man.
Michel Gaudreault, 48 was last seen at his Bennie Avenue home on Thursday around 2:30 a.m.
He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, having a thin build, short wavy hair and green eyes.
He was last wearing blue and grey jogging pants and a grey and brown short winter coat with hood.
Contact OPP if you have any information.