OPP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing Leamington man.

Michel Gaudreault, 48 was last seen at his Bennie Avenue home on Thursday around 2:30 a.m.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, having a thin build, short wavy hair and green eyes.

He was last wearing blue and grey jogging pants and a grey and brown short winter coat with hood.

Contact OPP if you have any information.