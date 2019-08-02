

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





Two unnamed people have been arrested after police allege an illegal cannabis storefront was being operated in LaSalle.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police and the LaSalle Police Service report using a search warrant at a storefront in the 1500-block of Front Road in the town.

Police report the two people arrested are charged with possession for the purpose of selling contrary to the Cannabis Act of Canada. The accused are due in court at a later date.

Provincial Police report quantities of cannabis and cannabis infused products were seized.

The OPP is leading an enforcement strategy across the province meant to eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, dismantle organized crime groups and remove illegal cannabis businesses.

