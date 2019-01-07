

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 37-year-old woman after an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary on Ottawa Street.

Police began the investigation in late December in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street.

Undercover officers attended the location a number of times in early January of 2019.

On Friday, investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved location.

Later that same day, officers executed the search warrant and arrested a woman without incident.

Officers also seized a quantity of cash, as well as suspected; cannabis, cannabis edibles, and cannabis-infused lotions.

The woman is facing charges of selling cannabis without authority to an adult and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

She was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Police are reminding the community, in Ontario the only way to currently purchase legal cannabis is through mail order via the government owned and operated online Ontario Cannabis Store.

A provision in the act allows for applications for licences to operate storefront dispensaries; however that portion of the act is not expected to take effect until April of 2019.

Any storefronts that are currently in operation are not operating lawfully, and are distributing cannabis obtained through sources other than the government's online store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.