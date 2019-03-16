

A Windsor woman is concerned about accessing cannabis for her chronic health issues after a bust at Compassion House.

The OPP joined with the Windsor police in executing a search warrant Thursday at what police say is an illegal cannabis storefront there.

Ethel Jeffrey suffers from fibromyalgia, a bladder condition and other ailments.“I put my life in their hands and they saved me. Leo Lucier (owner of Compassion House) saved my life,” she says.

“I couldn't believe, within twenty minutes, I forget I had any injuries at all. I mean, it was a miracle.”

Lucier says his business is a medical marijuana lounge.

“I could care less about the legislation on cannabis because either it's legal or illegal and I've never had a problem since 2016 until they legalized. So as soon as they legalized it became worse off for a lot of individuals in the industry,” he says.

Lucier says he has a licence to operate as a "club" for clients to consume medical marijuana.

“Until a judge says, ‘Leo the licence is revoked.’ What do I do? I'm operating a business here and my main focus is helping different charities around the city.”

Lucier insists he wasn't selling cannabis out of the store. He says he was giving it away for free to clients who make a donation to charity, which Jeffrey says she does.

“I bring in donations and he gives me (cannabis) in return,” she says.

“I can't function without it. I’m at the point where I can't function. And I don't know what to do without Compassion House. Without Leo Lucier, my life is over.”

Lucier says he isn't going anywhere. “I'm not going to be pushed around. I've been in this industry for the last 30 years.”… They're going to put me in a cage for it? That's fine, too.”