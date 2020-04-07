WINDSOR, ONT. --

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, which includes 23 new cases.

There are seven outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There have been 1,671 tests done in Windsor-Essex and there are 195 tests pending.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they are watching the epidemic curve closely.

“Seeing cases consistently between 20 and 30, obviously that means we are not doubling at the rate that we should be, but it’s too early to say that. I would just use this very cautiously,” says Ahmed.

Out of the 227 confirmed local cases, 75 of them are healthcare workers.

“Most of the healthcare workers are recovering well in their homes to the best of our knowledge,” says Ahmed.

The health unit is reporting 13 cases that have recovered.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in the region, including two more people on Monday night.One was a woman in her 70s living in the community and the other was a man in his 80s from a long-term care home.

Chatham-Kent is reporting 16 positive cases.



