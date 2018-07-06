

CTV Windsor





A marijuana shop in Essex Centre has been raided by provincial police.

The operators of Hemp Healthy Farmacy, featured in a story by CTV Windsor on June 23, admitted they jumped the gun and started selling marijuana to anyone over the age of 19 without a prescription.

At the time, the operators didn't want to go on camera or allow a camera inside their business which had opened two weeks earlier.

Manager Scott Fletcher tells CTV News police were courteous during Friday’s raid, but he is upset the dispensary won't be able to help their customers.

Fletcher says many of the people they see are elderly residents seeking alternative medicine.

“I mean opioids are overloading our society right now and we need anything that can stop that problem,” says Fletcher. “Marijuana is a great product, it's just a flower, and it helps so many people.”

The OPP confirm a raid was conducted on Friday, but police are not releasing any information as part of an ongoing investigation.

The sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis products will be legal in Canada on October 17.