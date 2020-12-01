WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex has been ripping through the colour codes of the province’s COVID-19 shutdown framework and the medical officer of health warns the region is at the risk of moving into a lockdown.

The province announced Nov. 3 that all Ontario public health unit regions will be categorized into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown.

Windsor-Essex started at green, moved to yellow on Nov. 16, advanced to orange on Nov. 23 and finally to red on Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 62 new cases on Tuesday, and is monitoring 18 outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed warns if the numbers keep climbing, there’s only one option left.

“We are at the risk of going into a lockdown,” he said during Tuesday morning's news briefing.

As outlined by the province, a lockdown would mean the closure of malls, hair salons and gyms. Retail stores and restaurants would have to shift to curbside pickup and drive-thru options. Schools would remain open.

Ahmed added that there is no established threshold from the province for the lockdown tier and it’s more what the qualitative data looks like.

"With the cases increasing, I'm not sure anymore and I don't have a threshold at this time to say 'yes, let’s go to lockdown' but the numbers are really going in that direction to force us into that situation," said Ahmed.

Aside from the number of new virus cases, Ontario health officials also look at per cent positivity rate, case doubling rate and other indicators when making the category decisions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made announcements about level changes every Friday since establishing the new framework on Nov. 3.