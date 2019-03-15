

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Six people are facing Cannabis Act charges following a joint operation between OPP and the Windsor Police Service.

Provincial Police report officers executed two search warrants at storefronts on University Avenue West and on Tecumseh Road West, both near Church Street, in Windsor on Thursday.

Four people, all from Windsor, are charged following the police response to Envy on University Avenue West.

Christopher Meers, 35, Ariana Jade Poisson, 20, Zachary Whipple, 27, and Jordan Haight, 33, are charged with possession for the purpose of selling contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Two people are charged tied the police response to Compassion House on Tecumseh Road West.

Wyatt Slogan, 22, and Terry Pargelen, 30, are each charged with possession for the purpose of selling contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Police seized cash and illicit cannabis products at both locations.

The accused are due in court at a later date.