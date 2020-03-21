WINDSOR, ON -- As the City of Windsor announced a State of Emergency, a collaboration is underway to support the homeless.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit, The Downtown Mission, The Welcome Centre, and the Salvation Army Centre of Hope are working together to help the homeless.

The said, "Operational needs fundamentally exceed the capacity of the vast majority of shelters in Canada. Alternate approaches are required that will necessitate intersectoral collaboration to implement these solutions," said the Canadian Network for the Health and Housing of People Experiencing Homeless.

Shelters have increased screening measures, enhanced cleaning protocols, staggered meal times, and moved beds, but with staff and volunteers in self-isolation, the City of Windsor has obtained financial support from upper levels of government.

"While our emergency shelter providers have existing plans and protocols to address illness and other situations, we recognize that COVID-19 is an extraordinary circumstance that requires creative solutions," says Jennifer Tanner, Manager of Homelessness and Housing Supports.

“We are assisting our partners to continue to deliver services to their clients with funding, and information from experts in the homelessness sector and healthcare field."

The City of Windsor recognizes people who experience homelessness have unique needs.

When a suspected case presents itself, a plan has been created to triage residents who are experiencing homelessness.