WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are investigating a fatal crash, Saturday evening.

Around 7:00 p.m., emergency crews attended the intersection of Middle Line and Davidson Road.

The driver of a motorcycle, who was travelling west on Middle Line, collided with a car travelling east on Middle Line.

The motorcycle driver, who was transported to hospital, has since died of his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing at this time. Witnesses are asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police.