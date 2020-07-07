WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 45-year-old Windsor woman is facing an impaired by drug charge after a rollover crash on E.C. Row Expressway.

Officers responded to E.C. Row near Banwell Road for a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Monday around 9 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a grey Honda Civic with severe damage.

The driver of the vehicle was able to safely get out of the car before police arrival. There were no other occupants or vehicles involved in the collision.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle had lost control, crossed the grassy median and flipped several times through oncoming traffic lanes, before coming to rest off the roadway.

Officers say they determined the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the prior consumption of drugs.

The driver was arrested without incident and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation also revealed the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver's licence.

The Windsor woman is facing charges, including impaired driving and driving while suspended. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.