WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 73-year-old man is facing several driving-related charges after a crash in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Richmond Street on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the man lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a light pole, knocking it to the ground.

A nearby officer on general patrol says the man failed to remain on scene and drove away.

Police say the officer attempted a traffic stop, however the man did not stop and proceeded through a stop sign and red light at a high rate of speed. For public safety reasons, the officer stopped pursuing the man.

Officers found the vehicle again on Kent Bridge Road near Fairview Line with a flat tire and the driver was arrested.

Through investigation, police learned that the vehicle was stolen from Halton Region and that the man was currently suspended from driving for medical reasons and remedial measures.

The 73-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with:

- Careless Driving

- Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision

- Flight from Police

- Disobeying a Stop Sign

- Failing to Stop for a Red Light

- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

- Possession of Property Obtained by a Crime over $5000

- Driving While Under Suspension (2 counts)

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.