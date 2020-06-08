WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two people were injured in a crash between an ATV and a motorcycle.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Charing Cross Road just before 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver of a motorcycle was travelling southbound on Charing Cross Road when he attempted to pass an ATV in front of him. Police say the driver of the ATV simultaneously turned left, causing the vehicles to collide.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old Blenheim man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was stabilized and air lifted to London with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the ATV, a 19-year-old Chatham man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries.

Total damage has been estimated at $10,000.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.