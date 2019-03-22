

CTV Windsor





There are no injuries reported as a result of a Friday morning barn fire in Chatham.

Fire crews from stations one and two with the Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene on Grande River Line just after 7 a.m.

Firefighters were able to deal with the blaze quickly and knock out the fire.

It’s the second barn fire crews have dealt with in less than a week following a bigger blaze on Hornick Line on March 16. Four stations responded to the fire that saw the owner able to clear out all of the horses before firefighters got on scene.