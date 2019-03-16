

CTV Windsor





An early-morning fire caused extensive damage to horse barn near Tilbury.

Fire officials say the homeowner was in the house at the time and noticed a glow from the barn. They say the owner was able to get all of the animals out of the barn.

Officials say the hay loft was engulfed when they arrived.

Additional firefighters were called in to fight the blaze at 3405 Hornick Line.

Nobody was injured.