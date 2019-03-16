Homeowner able to save animals from barn fire
Firefighters were called to Hornick Line in Tilbury on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for a barn blaze. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Services
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 5:44PM EDT
An early-morning fire caused extensive damage to horse barn near Tilbury.
Fire officials say the homeowner was in the house at the time and noticed a glow from the barn. They say the owner was able to get all of the animals out of the barn.
Officials say the hay loft was engulfed when they arrived.
Additional firefighters were called in to fight the blaze at 3405 Hornick Line.
Nobody was injured.