New round of negotiations for Caesars Windsor and Unifor 444
Windsor, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 12:08PM EDT
Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor are heading back to the bargaining table.
A mediator met with union and management on Wednesday with the goal of bringing the two sides back to the table.
Saturday marks day 58 in the strike by approximately 21-hundred casino workers.
The Unifor members have voted down two separate tentative contracts with the casino.
53% of the unionized workers rejected the most recent tentative deal.
All shows and hotel reservations for Caesars Windsor are cancelled through June 16th.