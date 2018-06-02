

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor are heading back to the bargaining table.

A mediator met with union and management on Wednesday with the goal of bringing the two sides back to the table.

Saturday marks day 58 in the strike by approximately 21-hundred casino workers.

The Unifor members have voted down two separate tentative contracts with the casino.

53% of the unionized workers rejected the most recent tentative deal.

All shows and hotel reservations for Caesars Windsor are cancelled through June 16th.