

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor workers have rejected the second tentative deal.

The union says 53 per cent voted against the proposed contract. That means the casino strike continues.

“This is unfortunate,” said Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, in a statement. “We are incredibly disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote which was fully endorsed by both the Unifor National and Local 444 Bargaining teams."

Here is what the workers rejected:

The second tentative deal included a wage increase of $2.25 over four years, a signing bonus of $1,600 for full-time employees and $1,200 for part-time employees. It also featured new retirement incentives.

The tentative contract was reached on Thursday around 1:30a.m.between the casino and Unifor Local 444. Workers started filing into the WFCU Centre at 10 a.m. Friday for the ratification vote. The votes were counted by early afternoon.

About 2,100 workers walked off the job April 6, after rejecting an earlier tentative agreement. It included wage increases, a signing bonus, increase in pension contributions and improved job security for restaurant workers.

The union says wages and working conditions were their key issues in the dispute.

Caesars Windsor postponed all concerts and cancelled hotel reservations through the end of May.

“The agreement is more than fair and sustainable,” said Laforet. “I personally want to apologize for the continued inconvenience this causes our customers. The long term effect on our business goes well beyond revenue loss and is immeasurable.”

Laforet says at this time, there are no plans to return to the bargaining table.

He says information about the future events and shows affected by the extended strike will be shared soon.