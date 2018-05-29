

Some forward movement today in the ongoing strike at Caesars Windsor.

A mediator is set to meet with the union and management on Wednesday, according to Unifor local 444 president Dave Cassidy.

The hope is that the mediator is able to bring the parties back to the negotiating table, although no new talks are currently scheduled, says Cassidy.

About 2,100 workers have been on strike since April 6 and they’ve since voted down two separate tentative contracts with the casino.

Caesars Windsor has cancelled all hotel reservations and postponed shows through mid-June.