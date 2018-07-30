Possible funnel clouds spotted in Windsor
Possible funnel clouds reported in Windsor. (Courtesy Chinnick77 / Twitter)
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 4:37PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 30, 2018 5:04PM EDT
Some Windsor residents were eying the sky nervously Monday, due to some possible funnel cloud formations.
Residents posted photos on social media. It looked like a funnel was attempting to form over the Walker Road area and another in Tecumseh.
There are no reports at this time of a funnel forming, or touching down.
Environment Canada says they are aware and monitoring the situation.
Another day, another funnel cloud... #windsor #yqg @am800 @CTVWindsor @CBCWindsor @environmentca @weather_ca pic.twitter.com/1luGjXGyW6— Kris Creed (@kdawgone) July 30, 2018
@CTVWindsor spotted above windsor at 3:38pm pic.twitter.com/Ouo9LJXmjk— Greg (@chinnick77) July 30, 2018