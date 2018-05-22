

There are no talks scheduled, but the lines of communication remain open between Caesars Windsor and Unifor Local 444.

Incoming Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy told AM800 news that he reached out to Kevin Laforet over the weekend.

The regional president of Caesars Entertainment suggested the union speak to the company's bargaining committee.

Last Friday, workers voted almost 53 per cent against accepting a four-year offer from Caesars.

About 2,100 employees have been on the picket line since April 6 in what is now the longest strike in the casino's history.