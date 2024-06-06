New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
The new entries include:
- Central Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway
- Dougall Avenue at E.C. Row
- The 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East
The locations have been added to the list of the 10 intersections in the city deemed the most dangerous, based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service in 2023.
These intersections were on the list last year, but have been bumped out of the Top 10:
- Tecumseh Road at Ouellette Avenue
- Provincial Road and Walker Road
- Dougall Avenue at West Grand Boulevard
Police say anyone travelling through the areas on the list are encouraged to pay attention to their driving habits, as they can expect to see an increased police presence at those locations throughout the year.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit is cracking down on moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and speeding.
Here is the Top 10 worst intersections for collisions based on 2023 vehicle collision data:
1 - E.C. Row at Howard AvenueHoward on-ramp at EC Row Expressway. (Source: Google Maps)
2 - 3100 block of Howard Avenue (near Devonshire Mall)
3 - 4400 block of Walker Road (Walker Square)
4 - Central Avenue at E.C. Row
5 - Forest Glade at Tecumseh Road East
6 - Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East
7 - Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
8 - 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East
9 - Dougall Avenue at E.C. Row
10 - Walker Road at E.C. Row
~With files from AM800 News.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
They were bombed 'night and day': 99-year-old vet recounts surviving Nazi assault
In the front row of a service in Moncton to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, you’ll find 99-year-old George Ferguson.
MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism 'duplicitous': Muslim groups
Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The beaches of Normandy were bathed in sunlight on Thursday as a day of ceremonies unfolded to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
'It's just really a miracle': Family survives being thrown by tornado
Sheri Wolf is receiving treatment at Iowa Methodist Hospital after the Greenfield tornado leveled her house with her family inside.
A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming
Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Missing coyote decoys at Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
-
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
-
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
'We wouldn’t be living the life we are now': Local tribute to D-Day runs all month
Many area communities marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day with ceremonies and tributes. But at least one effort will continue for weeks to come.
-
LFD determines cause of house fire accidental
A Tuesday morning house fire has been deemed non-suspicious by the London Fire Department (LFD).
Barrie
-
Barrie couple's truck stolen along with specialized wheels for 2-legged dog
A Barrie couple is reeling after their pickup truck was stolen from their home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue while they slept. But the couple says losing their vehicle isn't what they're most bothered about; it's the loss of a special set of wheels that were in the back of the truck that really upsets them.
-
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Eight people charged with 72 crimes after drugs and guns seized in Thunder Bay
A joint forces operation in Thunder Bay executing three search warrants ended with the arrest of eight people who were charged with 72 offences.
-
Sault insectarium and heritage centre join forces with new 1-year deal
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
-
Sudbury Spartans, Sault Steelers join new football league
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa.
-
Heavy rain causing flooding on parts of Highway 417 in Ottawa
A heavy downpour of rain is causing isolated flooding on Highway 417.
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Judge orders video game developer to freeze accounts belonging to Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King'
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
-
Defending-champion Alouettes eager to prove last season wasn't a one-hit wonder
The Montreal Alouettes will begin their Grey Cup defence on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team Montreal beat for the championship in dramatic fashion.
Winnipeg
-
New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry
June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
-
Cyclist in critical condition following crash: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg cyclist is in critical condition following a collision Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Jail time for teen involved in extortion fires targeting Edmonton building community
One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Calgary
-
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
-
Failure of 'grandfather of all water mains' to blame for Calgary water issues, councillor says
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
-
Here's how Calgary's water main break is affecting surrounding communities
A major water main break in northwest Calgary is forcing some communities surrounding the city to adapt.
Regina
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina hopes making voting 'as easy as possible' will increase turnout for civic election
The City of Regina is hoping to increase voter turnout for this fall's municipal election by making the process as 'easy as possible.'
-
Sask.'s industrial carbon levy program provides little public transparency: auditor
Saskatchewan's auditor says the province's carbon levy program for industrial emitters lacks public transparency, with no information on whether it's helping reduce emissions or providing economic spinoffs.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
24% year-over-year decrease in toxic drug deaths: B.C. coroner
Dozens more people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. this April, the latest data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
King George SkyTrain Station set to reopen after repairs
King George SkyTrain Station will reopen Sunday morning after a weeks-long closure for repairs.
Vancouver Island
-
Police recover 29 stolen vehicles in shipping containers at B.C. ports
Two men from Metro Vancouver are facing more than a dozen charges each after police recovered 29 stolen vehicles found in shipping containers at British Columbia ports.
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Atlantic
-
'We stuck with it until it was finished': 100-year-old N.B. veteran remembers D-Day beach landing
Eighty years ago, Russell Kaye was firing at German positions from a landing craft as he and countless other men surged towards Juno Beach.
-
'We are forever in your debt': Those who fought and died remembered during Moncton's D-Day ceremony
Government officials, Second World War veterans and spectators gathered at the Moncton Cenotaph in Moncton, N.B., Thursday afternoon to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.