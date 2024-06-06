WINDSOR
    • New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor

    The intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) The intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.

    The new entries include:

    • Central Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway
    • Dougall Avenue at E.C. Row
    • The 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East

    The locations have been added to the list of the 10 intersections in the city deemed the most dangerous, based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service in 2023.

    These intersections were on the list last year, but have been bumped out of the Top 10:

    • Tecumseh Road at Ouellette Avenue
    • Provincial Road and Walker Road
    • Dougall Avenue at West Grand Boulevard

    Police say anyone travelling through the areas on the list are encouraged to pay attention to their driving habits, as they can expect to see an increased police presence at those locations throughout the year.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit is cracking down on moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and speeding.

    Here is the Top 10 worst intersections for collisions based on 2023 vehicle collision data:

    1 - E.C. Row at Howard AvenueHoward on-ramp at EC Row Expressway. (Source: Google Maps)

    2 - 3100 block of Howard Avenue (near Devonshire Mall)

    3 - 4400 block of Walker Road (Walker Square)

    4 - Central Avenue at E.C. Row

    5 - Forest Glade at Tecumseh Road East

    6 - Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East

    7 - Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East

    8 - 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East

    9 - Dougall Avenue at E.C. Row

    10 - Walker Road at E.C. Row

    ~With files from AM800 News.

