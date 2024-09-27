WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police searching for suspects following alleged assault

    Wanted suspects. (Source: Windsor police/X) Wanted suspects. (Source: Windsor police/X)
    The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify three suspects after an alleged assault involving a knife and bear mace.

    Just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, police were called to a physical altercation in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

    Officers said a preliminary investigation revealed a verbal argument took place between two groups of people. Three suspects allegedly threatened one victim, spraying them with bear mace and stabbed them in the arm.

    A second victim was also allegedly sprayed with bear mace.

    Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    All three suspects are described as white men, 18 to 20 years old, around 5 feet 9 inches tall with slender builds.

    At the time of the incident, suspect one was wearing a red shirt, red pants, white shoes and a multi-coloured hat, riding a black scooter.

    The second suspect was seen wearing a blue shirt and black track pants.

    The third suspect was wearing a black shirt, black jeans and a black checkered hat.

    Windsor police said the suspects are wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life and uttering threats to cause death.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Alternatively, you can make reports anonymously through Crime Stoppers

