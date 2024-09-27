Canada and Ontario investing $1.5 million in support of international agri-food workers

The federal and provincial governments are committing up to $1.5 million over the next four years to improve support for international agri-food workers (IAWs) in Ontario.

The funding announced Friday in Kingsville by Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, Rob Flack, aims to enhance essential services for IAWs. That includes things like language translation, transportation options and cultural and recreational activities.

During his remarks, Flack emphasized the importance of these workers in Ontario’s agri-food sector, which contributes $51 billion annually to the province’s economy.

“Without our international agri-food workers, we’d be in big trouble in this province,” Flack said.

“They’re an important part of what we do and they’re going to continue to be an important part of our agri-food workforce.”

Funding for local organizations

Eligible organizations and municipalities can apply for cost-share funding through the initiative, with applications open from Oct. 8 to Nov. 19.

Successful applicants can receive up to 75 per cent of their project costs, up to a maximum of $100,000 per project.

Projects may include collaborations with community groups, such as faith-based organizations and community health centres, as long as the goal is improving life in Ontario for international workers.

Local support services

Community organizations, like South Essex Community Council (SECC), are preparing to apply for the funding. Carolyn Warkentin, Executive Director of SECC, highlighted the importance of these services for workers.

"Imagine arriving in a new country, not knowing the language, working hard at least six days a week in a greenhouse or field and feeling a bit isolated," Warkentin said. "That’s where an organization like SECC steps in."

She added that the new funding will allow SECC and similar organizations to expand language classes, cultural and recreational activities, translation services and transportation options.

“They are the backbone of our local economy and it’s essential we offer them the support they deserve,” Warkentin said.

Background on Sustainable CAP

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to support Canada’s agriculture sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs, with the remaining $2.5 billion delivered through provincial and territorial initiatives.