Windsor Spitfires fall to Sarnia Sting in overtime

Tyson Doucette scored 1:42 into overtime to give the Sarnia Sting a wild 5-4 win over the visiting Windsor Spitfires in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Kaeden Johnston scored twice in regulation for the Sting (1-0), while Zach Filak and Beckham Edwards added singles.

Cole Davis, Jack Nesbitt, Liam Greentree and Ryan Abraham all scored once for the Spitfires (1-0-1-0), who led 3-0 in the first period, then trailed 4-3 in the third before tying the game and forcing overtime.